Police: Man exposed himself to elementary school student in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are investigating a report that a man exposed himself to an elementary school student Friday morning in the area of West Chapel Avenue and South College Street.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:15 a.m.

The student reported that the man was inside light-colored Jeep Wrangler. He allegedly shouted a question, causing the student to look in his direction, police say. The student observed that the man had his pants open and was exposing himself, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40’s, with a black beard or goatee.

The student ran from the area after the incident, and the man did not follow, police say.