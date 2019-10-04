Police seeking woman accused of using stolen credit cards at Apple Store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking to identify a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at the Apple Store in Park City Center, Lancaster.

Police say the incident took place on September 3 around 1:00 p.m., when the suspect purchased a MacBook and a protective case, for a total value of just over $3,000.

According to police, the suspect used two credit cards that had previously been reported lost by someone at Oak Grove Farms in Monroe Township, Cumberland County.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or if you recognize the suspect, please contact the PSP Carlisle Station, 717-233-2121 and speak to Tpr. Kydd or you can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.