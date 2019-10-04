Ronald McDonald House Charities opens Hospitality Kiosk at Lancaster General Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA is teaming up with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to bring families some extra comfort.

RMHC opened their Hospitality Kiosk in the Seraph-McSparren Pediatric Unit on September 25.

The new program provides a welcoming environment; offering nourishing snacks, drinks, health and beauty aids, small activities and a place of rest for families while their child is receiving care.

RMHC has been serving families in Lancaster County for over 35 years.

Executive Director for RMHC of Central PA, Karla Mitchell, stopped by FOX43 Morning News to talk about the new kiosk and how people can help keep it stocked for families who need it.

Learn more in the clip above.