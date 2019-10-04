Shop and save, at Just Between Friends Consignment sale this weekend in East Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A three day consignment sale kicks off on Friday at Spooky Nook LANCO, with hundreds of items anywhere between 50% to 90% off!

The Just Between Friends Consignment Sale allows parents and families to save while they shop, offering quality clothes for a great price.

"We inspect everything that comes in, we really want to make sure we are selling the best quality items for the best deal," said the Event Coordinator, Tracy Panase.

With rows and rows of items set up at Spooky Nook LANCO, Panase said by Sunday most of the stuff will be gone. Strollers, high chairs, and pack and plays, are all popular items that often go first.

You can find clothes, toys, books, and more for kids of all ages.

They also have a seasonal section with Halloween costumes for kids of all ages. A little girls dinosaur costume, including the accessories costs $15.

There are plenty of items you can find at the sale for $10 or less. A boys pair of LL Bean snow boots that would retail at close to $40, are being sold in excellent condition for $5.

The last day of the sale is on Sunday, and many of the items will be marked down with an additional 50% off.

Panase said at the end of each major sale event they, they'll donate the remaining items to local charities.

Event Hours:

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information about Just Between Friends Consignment you can visit their website.