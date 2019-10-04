Sports Spotlight: Soapbox derby makes a return to the streets of Christiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHRISTIANA, Lancaster County -- A tradition in Christiana, Lancaster County makes a comeback, shutting down streets, in the middle of town, for a soapbox derby. Kids ages 8 to 14 raced all Saturday to crown one champion.

After a nine-year hiatus, the soapbox derby returned.

"These are the memories you're going to have about this town, about these people and it's nice to just be able to come back and help when I can," said former soapbox derby driver Courtney Moore.

The derby started in 2004 but sadly ended in 2010, due to the lack of funds, help and drivers.

This year, ten drivers took to the starting ramp -- from the top of the hill to the bottom.

"It teaches him about sportsmanship and community and that's just the most important thing to me and I'm just so proud of him, said Holly Moats, mother of soapbox derby driver Joel Moats.

Some drivers preparing their cars for nearly a month.

"When we first got them I went out there every night. I had to peel the paint off because the old paint was peeling," said Annalisa Griffiths.

The race comes down to the wire for two sisters, head-to-head for the championship.

"I think it's kind of cool to race against her because, I don't know, I feel an accomplishment racing against her because she's really good," Brooke Buckwalter.

Thirty volunteers from the fire department, EMS, police and Lions Club made it all happen.

"I choke up when I talk about it. As you see the smiles on these kids faces. There's no doubt they're going to do it next year," said Jim Groff, Lions Club.

The goal is to have enough drivers to qualify one for the big dance in Arkon, Ohio, the All-American Soapbox Derby.