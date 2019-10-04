× Steelton man accused of raping 9-year-old girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Steelton Police have charged a 42-year-old man with rape of a child and other offenses after an investigation into reports of sexual abuse.

Douglas Mitchell, of the 300 block of Locust St., is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

The victim in the case is nine years old, according to police.

Police say the began investigating on August 31, when the victim’s mother reported the suspected abuse to Dauphin County Children & Youth Services.

In a forensic interview, the victim stated that Mitchell did “adult things” to her, which police say included oral, vaginal, and anal sex.

Mitchell allegedly warned the victim not to tell anyone about his sexual abuse, telling her he was “preparing her for the outside world.”

Police say Mitchell admitted to sexually assaulting the girl “at least three or four times.”