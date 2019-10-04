× Steelton woman charged with making false report of child abuse against family member

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Steelton Police have charged a 37-year-old woman with making a false report to law enforcement after they say she falsely accused a relative of child abuse.

Police say Aseelah Cleveland allegedly admitted to making the false report on Sept. 25, five days after police began investigating the child abuse allegation she gave them.

Cleveland told police she was upset with the family member, police say.