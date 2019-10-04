Tonight likely to be the coldest night since April!

CHILLY TEMPS CONTINUE: Finally, some fall like temperatures that are mostly here to stay! Plenty of sunshine has returned after a series of cold fronts crossed through the area. Drier air continues to filter in out of Canada as strong northerly flow bring in even cooler temperatures tonight. We could be seeing our first frost of the season in spots tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s in our valleys. How cold we get tonight will depend solely on whether or not the breezy winds calm down in time for the overnight period. If they do — clear skies, high pressure in control and calm winds will create the perfect environment for the coldest night we’ve had since April! Saturday remains cool with temperatures likely to be a bit below average despite sunshine and calmer winds.

TEMPERATURES REBOUND SUNDAY: A nice warm up is likely for the end of the weekend as a warm front lifts through ahead of our next rain-maker. Depending on how much moisture we get behind that front, we could see a couple of showers pop up during the day on Sunday, though most of the area should remain dry until Monday. Strong warm air advection takes over on Sunday and that could allow temperatures to get all the way into the mid 70s which will be a dramatic change from the below average temperatures we’ve had over the last couple of days. No significant warm up besides Sunday remains in the rest of the forecast, although Monday should still remain relatively warm before the next front crosses through.

NEXT RAIN-MAKER: With drought conditions continuing to expand and worsen in some spots, we desperately need a good soaking rain. The good news is that Mother Nature looks to have that in the cards for Monday! A potent system will move through bringing showers on Monday and many spots should be able to quench their thirst with a good drenching. Beyond Monday, another dry period sets up with cooler temperatures through the rest of the work week. Somewhat of a warm-up arrives late next week with temperatures climbing back up to the 70 degree mark by next Friday.

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann