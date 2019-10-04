× Two Lancaster men with extensive criminal histories sentenced to state prison on drug charges

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster-based drug dealers — both with extensive criminal histories — were sentenced to state prison terms after being convicted of drug charges in Lancaster County Court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Both were accused of making drug sales while under police surveillance, according to the DA.

Jose Valentin, 45, will serve 3½ to 8 years in prison for selling heroin and suboxone in January 2018 on North Cherry Street, while George Smith Jr., 37, was sentenced to 2½ to 5 years for selling methamphetamine last summer on North Queen Street, prosecutors say.

Valentin has 10 children and no verifiable work history, according to prosecutors. He has been in court every year since he was a juvenile, except for a two-year stretch from 2008 through 2010, the DA said.

Smith has nine children and a criminal history that stretches back decades, prosecutors said. He admitted to not using drugs, meaning he was selling for the financial profits.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse prosecuted the cases. Lancaster city police Selective Enforcement Unit investigated and filed charges.