× Two York College students robbed in separate incidents Thursday night

YORK — Police in York City and Spring Garden Township are investigating after two York College students were robbed in separate incidents Thursday night.

The first student was robbed around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of West Jackson Street, police say. The victim reported that at least three male suspects on bicycles were involved, and a firearm was displayed, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by Spring Garden Township Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

The second incident occurred around midnight on the 300 block of West Jackson Street. The victim described the suspect as a male of about six feet in height, wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

York City Police are investigating the second incident. A spokesperson from the York City Police Department said police believe the incidents are unrelated.

Neither victim was injured, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the second incident is asked to contact York City Police.