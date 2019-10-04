Walk for Water raises awareness for the need for clean drinking water around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Walk for Water is drawing attention to the need for clean water around the world. The organization brings clean water to areas of the world hit hard by natural disasters.

They currently have systems set up in the Bahamas to provide clean water, free of disease and illness, as the island rebuilds after Hurricane Dorian.

“Access to safe water is not like it is here in the United States," said Michael Aiello, PA Walk for Water Founder. "And so it’s one of the most important things we need to help other people get, that clean, safe access to water.”

Saturday, 10/5 Walk for Water will be holding a walk at Northern High School in York County. 100 percent of the money raised from the walk will go to the Water Mission's Bahamas relief effort.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., the walk begins at 10.