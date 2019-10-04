York County bridge dedicated to fallen Marine and service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - On October 3, State and Local leaders honored a fallen marine and his service dog with a bridge dedication in their names.

The bridge that crosses the Codorus Creek on Iron Stone Hill Road in Springfield Township will now be known as The Sergeant Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Wrinkle, from Dallastown, was serving in Afghanistan in July 2011 as a K9 handler.

He died trying to save his dog, Tosca, from a barracks fire.

State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R) sponsored the bill the dedicate the bridge in their memory and commemorate Sgt. Wrinkle's service.

She spoke at the dedication in front of his friends and family.

Phillips-Hill says, "Joan, as we honor Christopher's service and his sacrifice here today, we thank you for raising such an incredible young man and we promise that your son's memory will never be forgotten."

Several other State leaders were also in attendance.