York man charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy indicted on federal gun charge

HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury indicted a York man Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The federal charge brought against 28-year-old Adrian Moye comes a month and half after he was charged by York City Police in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police said the child, identified as Elias Dowlatram, was in Moye’s care on August 20 when he was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle and later died at York Hospital.

A pistol involved in the incident was found near where the vehicle was parked. Police also determined that Moye was in possession of the firearm prior to the incident.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Moye parking a vehicle on East Philadelphia Street and then a minute later, it shows Moye carrying Dowlatram’s body to the front porch of a nearby home. Moye did not call 911 for several minutes, it’s alleged.

A witness told police that Moye admitted to his mother that Dowlatram had shot himself, but police have not confirmed who pulled the trigger.

York City Police charged Moye with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child.