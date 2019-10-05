Brief bump up in temperatures ahead of our next rain-maker, cooler temperatures next week!

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE: After dropping off into the 30s last night, temperatures will be on the rise for the next 2 days. A taste of summer returns as we make a run for the low 70s on Sunday and Monday. Aside from those two days, temperatures will be stuck in the 60s for the rest of the week. On top of that, we will actually be a good bit below average for this time of year. Tonight we will already be a good 15-20 degrees warmer than we were in some spots last night, and that mild overnight trend will continue into Monday as well. Our next rain-maker is on the move and out ahead of it, we will likely see temperatures spike a bit. After the wave of low pressure swings a cold front through the area Monday, we will get knocked back into the 60s for the rest of the week. Fall is finally here!

COUPLE SHOWERS SUNDAY: A bit of wet weather will likely make its way into the picture by tomorrow morning. A warm front will be lifting north early Sunday and behind it, a strong stream of moisture will funnel back in. That front will likely be enough to spark up a couple light showers tomorrow, but most of the precipitation will arrive on Monday. A slow moving cold front will bring about half an inch to inch of rain for us to start the new work week. As drought conditions continue to surface, we are in desperate need of a good soaking rain. The best chance for moderate to heavy rain will be Monday evening and showers will slowly taper through the overnight period Monday into Tuesday. A fresh pool of cool air will settle in for the rest of the week, but we have to monitor the potential for a coastal system to impact us later next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash