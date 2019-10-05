× Man facing charges after pointing gun at woman during domestic dispute, Middletown Borough

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a woman during an argument in Middletown.

On October 5, Middletown Borough Police, assisted by Royalton Borough Police, responded to a domestic incident on the 100 block of Dock Street.

When police arrived at the scene they learned that both parties had already left. Police say shortly after taking statements from witnesses, the victim returned to the residence and explained that she and Tyler Clingan, 20, got into an argument that escalated when he grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her.

The victim also told police Clingan sent a text message to a mutual friend of theirs, saying he was going to kill her.

Clingan’s mother arrived on the scene and told police she had just dropped him off at the War Memorial Field for a football game and that she had all of his belongings in her vehicle.

Some officers were dispatched to the football game while others stayed at the scene with Clingan’s mother, according to police.

Police say once they were given consent, they searched the mother’s vehicle and Clingan’s home.

Clingan was taken into custody in the football field parking lot without incident and police say they didn’t find a gun on him

According to police, there was no threat to anyone at the football game nor was there any firearm taken to the football game or school property.

Police say they found drugs and paraphernalia commonly used in the sale of marijuana among Clingan’s belongings in his mother’s vehicle.

He is facing charges including possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

All charges are being handled by the Royalton Borough Police Department