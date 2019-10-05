× One arrested, another wanted for overdose death of woman in Millersburg Borough

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man has been arrested following an investigation for the overdose death of a Millersburg woman earlier this year and there is an active arrest warrant for a second suspect.

Delmas Dotson, 52, previously of Tower City, Schuylkill County, was taken into custody on October 2 for the death of Dominique Giordano, 31, according to police.

Police say Dotson contributed to Giordano’s death after he delivered prescription drugs to her on the evening of March 23 which resulted in an overdose and her death in the early morning hours of March 24.

On March 25, police say they searched Dotson’s home and found an abundance of prescription pills and a concealed handgun for which he was not properly licensed.

Through their investigation, police say they discovered Michael Leary, 43, also contributed to Giordano’s death.

According to police, Leary intentionally delayed calling 911, he altered the crime scene, attempted to destroy physical evidence, and erased texts on Giordano’s cell phone before police arrived at the scene.

Leary has an active arrest warrant, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Dotson is currently in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

More information to follow later in the week.