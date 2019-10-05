One taken to hospital after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. — Police say one man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a shooting in York City.

On October 5 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Manor Street.

Police say upon their arrival they found a man who had been shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to York Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

York City Police are expected to release more information later in the week.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

