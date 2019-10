× Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A portion of Route 322 in Lancaster County was closed for a short time after a pedestrian was struck by a car around 10:30 Saturday night.

It happened on the 1700 blk of West Main Street. Police, fire, and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The Lancaster County Coroner was not called, but dispatch confirmed the person who was hit was transported to the hospital.

The road has since reopened.