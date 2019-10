× Person struck by train in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An incident involving a person being struck by a train last night in North Annville Township is being investigated by police and the county coroner.

According to dispatch, the incident happened in the area of Clearspring Road and Finer Road near the railroad crossing around 9:50 p.m. on Friday.

