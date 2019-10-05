× Traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana, a scale, several hundred dollars, and a loaded handgun, Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police say an early morning traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana, a scale, several hundred dollars, and a loaded handgun, in Cumberland Township.

In the early morning of Friday, October 4, Cumberland Township Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Biglerville Road for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Kahlil Hardrick, 28, of Biglerville was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, marijuana, a scale, and several hundred dollars, according to police.

Hardrick is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms police say. In addition, police say he also didn’t have a state permit for concealed firearms.

Hardrick was arrested and is being charged with person not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without license, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to Adams County Adult Correctional Facility and is being held on a probation violation from York County Adult Probation and a $100,000 bail.