York College student shot in armed robbery near campus

YORK, Pa. -- Students at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township are growing concerned for their safety after a student is shot in an armed robbery near off campus housing on Saturday.

Police say a York College student was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a shooting in York City.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Butler Street and West Manor Street.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The student was walking when he was approached by two men who tried to rob him at gunpoint.

This comes after a recent string of armed robberies near the college.

Police say two other York College students reported they were robbed by men with guns in two separate incidents Thursday night along the 500 block of West Jackson Street.

Each armed robbery happened roughly half of a mile apart.

In a statement, the president of York College wrote in part: ”Student safety is our top priority at York College. I am consulting with staff across campus to address recent incidents and explore steps we can take as a community to try to prevent similar occurrences."

School officials are reminding students to use caution when walking on or off campus, especially at night time.

“We definitely don’t feel the safest and I guess we put ourselves in the position to live here but at the same time it’s so close to the school that I feel we shouldn’t have to feel scared," said a student.

The victim was transported to York Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not confirmed if the armed robberies on Thursday are in any way connected to Saturday's shooting, however both suspect descriptions are the same.

York City Police are expected to release more information Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at www.yorkcitypolice.com.