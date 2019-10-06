30 art galleries participate in Lancaster ArtWalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Artists showed off their best work this weekend at the annual Lancaster ArtWalk.

Art lovers made their way to more than 30 art galleries to meet the faces behind the unique creations, check out live demonstrations, and introduce the little ones to fine arts. FOX43 spoke to the owner of a textile design and sculpture studio who said the ArtWalk gives people a glimpse of what local art shops have to offer.

"It's just a chance for us to get a leg-up on the whole visual arts interest that's happening in Lancaster," Lori Sturgess, the owner of The Studio & Lori Betts LTD, said. "I mean, it's art-centric in so many different ways and the fact that I'm right up the street from Fulton and the Ware center, we get people in here everyday who have a fine appreciation of all kinds of arts. So it's just great to have another avenue another direction for them to get inspired."

You can find the map to the galleries here.