Art galleries show off their best work during Lancaster Artwalk 2019

LANCASTER - Art lovers made their way to more than 30 art galleries to meet the faces behind unique creations on Saturday and Sunday.

People got the chance to check out live demonstrations and introduce kids to fine arts.

The Artwalk gives people a glimpse of what local art shops have to offer, according to Lori Sturgess, owner of The Studio and Lori Betts Ltd.

"It's just a chance for us to get a leg-up on the whole visual arts interest that's happening in Lancaster. I mean, it's eccentric in so many different ways and the fact that I'm right up the street from Fulton Theater and the Ware Center, we get people in here every day who have a fine appreciation of all kinds of arts, so it's just great to have another avenue another direction for them to get inspired," said Sturgess.

If you couldn't make it to the art walk, there is a map available for self-guided tours of the galleries.

