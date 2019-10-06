× Coroner called to scene of shooting near Shippensburg University; two people shot

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Cumberland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting that happened on the 200 Block of High Street near Shippensburg University. EMA has confirmed two people were shot.

According to EMA, a Life Lion Helicopter touched down behind Seth Grove Stadium at the University around 9:30 Sunday night. Campus alerts advise people not to enter the area.

It is unclear how many people have been injured, or if any students are involved.

FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX43 for updates.