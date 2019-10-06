Hundreds gather for 2019 Buddy Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hundreds in York County walking to support people with Down Syndrome--

As they celebrate national down syndrome awareness month.

The york area down syndrome association held its 15th annual buddy walk in spring garden township...

To benefit its mission of helping people with down syndrome.

Many people got the chance to speak about what it's like to have the condition-- while others got to spread awareness about it.

Organizers say this month is not about focusing on disabilities...

But celebrating accomplishments.

<today's a very important day for us because we want to promote inclusion and acceptance of all individuals with down syndrome. Just to know how much we appreciate them and their support through the year, and we look forward to see them all next year.>carolyne fodor president, york area down syndrome association

Todya's goal was to raise 63-thousand dollars.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can find information on our website fox43 dot com.