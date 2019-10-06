More rain on the way for Monday, temperatures hang near average this week!

MUGGY MONDAY: We ended off this weekend on a lazy Sunday note with overcast skies and a few showers moving through. This wet weather is out ahead of a potent cold front that will actually swing through tomorrow. Even more in the way of precipitation is expected as we kick off the new work week. Tonight, areas of fog will be possible with temperatures and dew points nearly identical. We should get some dry time early in the morning before the main line of showers begins to move through. Temperatures will likely be their warmest early in the day, and as the front crosses through in the afternoon bringing the heaviest rain, we will fall back into the low 60s and even 50s. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible, but most of the wet weather will be heavy showers. We desperately need that rain as we are still dealing with abnormally dry conditions across most of the state, and even moderate drought across our southern counties.

TEMPERATURES NEAR AVERAGE: Despite a cold front crossing through, temperatures will hover right around average for the rest of the week. Very seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s are expected. The role that a coastal system will play in our temperatures still remains uncertain. It appears that this system will develop mid week and meander right along the DE/NJ coastline through the end of the week. We will likely see easterly flow and the potential for a couple of showers primarily in the Wednesday-Thursday time-frame. Again, this is highly dependent on how close this coastal low will stay. Regardless of whether we get showers or not, it is likely that we will see a fair amount of cloud cover Wednesday, Thursday and maybe even Friday.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash