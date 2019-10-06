× Nittany Lions smother Purdue to stay undefeated

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s offense scored a touchdown on their first four possessions against Purdue to open up a comfortable 28-0 margin. While the offense cooled down at that point, the defense heated up against the Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions pass rush racked up 10 sacks, one shy of the school record. The 12th ranked team in the country rolled to a 35-7 victory to improve to 5-0 on the season. The following is FOX43’s coverage of the Penn State-Purdue game as seen on FOX43 News: