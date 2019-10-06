One dead, one taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Fawn Township

Posted 9:24 AM, October 6, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one person died and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Fawn Township early Sunday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Main Street crossed over the westbound lane and struck a guardrail, according to the police report.

State Police say the 69-year-old driver died on the scene and the passenger was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.