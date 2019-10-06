× One dead, one taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Fawn Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one person died and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Fawn Township early Sunday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Main Street crossed over the westbound lane and struck a guardrail, according to the police report.

State Police say the 69-year-old driver died on the scene and the passenger was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries.