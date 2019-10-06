× One person dead, another injured in shooting near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. – One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting on the 200 block of High Street near Shippensburg University, according to officials.

The person who was injured was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said they do not know if the victims are students.

According to EMA, a Life Lion Helicopter touched down behind Seth Grove Stadium at the University around 9:30 Sunday night. Campus alerts advised people not to enter the area.

No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX43 for updates.