Police identify two persons of interest in shooting that left one dead, another injured near Shippensburg University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video State Police are searching for two men regarding Sunday night's shooting that left one person dead, and another critically injured near Shippensburg University.

The suspects are identified as Quentin Eric Furlow Jr., 20, and Clayton Steve Wilson, 20, both of Philadelphia. State Police said they could be armed and dangerous.

Both persons of interest are described as black males. Furlow may be operating a gray 2011 Infiniti G37 with PA registration KZJ4211. Wilson is possibly operating a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with PA registration KYE0169, according to State Police.

When police arrived on scene they found 21-year-old Shakur Myers from Philadelphia dead from gunshot wounds. The second victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson from Philadelphia was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Neither men are Shippensburg University students, according to school officials.

Classes were cancelled at Shippensburg University Monday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities are focusing their homicide investigation on Rotz Avenue, and the 200 block of North High Street.

When police arrived Sunday night, they found Myers body outside of a vehicle, and Stevenson inside. He was critically injured from a gunshot wound.

"I was just getting ready to watch the game and I hear two loud bangs," Anthony Kwiatanowski, a Sophomore at Shippensburg University, said. "I looked out the window. I thought it was like a dumpster or fireworks but, I wouldn't think there'd be a shooting 100 feet outside of the house in Shippensburg."

According to EMA, a Life Lion Helicopter touched down behind Seth Grove Stadium at the University around 9:30 Sunday night. Stevenson was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital. Campus alerts advised people not to enter the area.

"It makes me nervous to walk around even just off campus and on campus by myself especially," Maddie Kalp, a Sophomore at Shippensburg University, said.

Shippensburg University posted the following statement on their website:

"On Sunday October 6, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported a homicide in the residential community of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, near Shippensburg University (SU). The University regrets the loss of life, denounces gun violence and is fully supporting the Pennsylvania State Police during its ongoing and active homicide investigation.

The safety and the wellbeing of the students, faculty and staff who live and learn on our campus is of paramount concern. The university urges members of the University and local community to be aware of suspicious persons and activity immediately by dialing 9-1-1 or calling campus police at 717-477-1444.

The University has created a toll-free hotline 866-435-7268 operational during business hours, for members of the community to reach the Dean of Students and learn about the support services available. On campus resources for students include the Counseling Center, Campus Ministry, housing and residence life staff, the Women’s Center, the Students First program and the multicultural student association. Employees may contact the State Employment Assistant Program by calling 800-692-7459.

The SUPD will continue to actively support the PSP in their investigation until the suspects are identified and apprehended. The University will continue to update the campus community with the best information available via email and will activate the SU Alert system with urgent updates as warranted. Shippensburg University members are urged to register for the alert system if they have not done so already."

"We are trying to create a safe environment for them," Trooper Megan Frazer with Pennsylvania State Police, said. "We want them to be aware and to know what to look for in case they might still be in the area but we just want them to be alert."

If you have any information, investigators ask you call State Police Carlisle at 717-249-2121.