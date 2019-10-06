Special homecoming for two local teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA, Pa. - It was a special night for two teens in our area.

16-year-old Zerek Hoffer of Lebanon County didn't have a date to Palmyra Area High School's homecoming this year, until he met 14-year-old Britney Jeschonek, who just so happens to be the 2019-2020 Teen Miss Pennsylvania! The two met at this year's Wish-Upon-A-Food-Truck Festival. It's a fundraiser that benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Zerek is a "Wish Kid" and they are both proving they can live life to the fullest with special needs.

A local salon, Ava Jordan Designs, even donated their services so Britney could have her hair and make up done for free.