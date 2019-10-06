Speranza Animal Rescue hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Animals lovers gathered at a fall-themed, family festival for a good cause Saturday.

Speranza Animal Rescue hosted its Pumpkinfest to benefit more than 100 of its sheltered dogs. It's the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. Crowds come together to raise money for the shelter while having fun.

The event featured scarecrow making, hayrides, farm animals, and lots of vendors.

"This is like our biggest fundraiser of the year, people bring donations like supplies for the dogs, obviously monetary donations because as a non-profit we run solely on donations from the public," said Speranza Animal Rescue founder, Janine Guido, "So, this is just a huge event kind of to get us through the whole winter and the spring."

For information on how to donate, please visit Speranza Animal Rescue's website.