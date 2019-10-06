× Suspected DUI driver crashes into parked vehicles and barn, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say an intoxicated driver crashed into two parked vehicles and then crashed into a barn causing it to collapse.

According to police, on September 20, a 2007 Lincoln Continental MKX was traveling west on South East Street in Gratz Borough, when it crossed into the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder where it hit the front of an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle.

Police say the Lincoln then turned sharply to the right, crossing the east and westbound lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting a second legally parked vehicle. The Lincoln then continued straight until it crashed into a small barn on the roadside, police say.

The barn then collapsed around the Lincoln, entrapping the driver inside the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the driver was successfully extracted from the vehicle and was uninjured.

According to officers, the driver showed signs of impairment and was placed into custody for suspicion of DUI.