Thousands gather to celebrate apples at the 55th National Apple Harvest Festival in Adams County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Adams County - Saturday was the perfect fall day for many to celebrate all things apple.

The 55th National Apple Harvest Festival kicked off at the South Mountain Fairgrounds. People got the chance to enjoy a variety of apple things like food stands with plenty of free, tasty samples.

Pennsylvania is the 4th largest state in the country for growing apples. Adams County is the number one producer of apples in the commonwealth.

The annual festival draws the attention of apple lovers around the U.S. to celebrate the fall favorite, according to the festival's organizer, Andrew Robinson.

"We've got plenty of options for just about anybody. Our traditional stuff like our apple sauce, apple pancakes, apple syrup, apple cider, literally everything apple that you can think of, apple dumpling, apple pizza, apple guacamole. The list just goes on and on," said Robinson.

The festival also raises money which they use during the holidays to give out gift baskets to kids in need. The festival runs through Sunday, October 13. It begins at 8 a.m. each day and closes at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and children under 12 are free. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit www.appleharvest.com.