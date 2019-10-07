× 2 people allegedly stole wallet, racked up almost $10K in fraudulent purchases on credit/debit cards

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are accused of stealing a wallet and using it to make fraudulent purchases at a number of stores in Manheim Township.

The pictured individuals allegedly stole a person’s wallet Wednesday afternoon at Panera Bread on Fruitville Pike.

According to police, the victim’s credit and debit cards were then used to make purchases at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Nordstrom Rack.

The fraudulent purchases total $9,773.92, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.