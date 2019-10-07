× Carlisle man accused of firing BB gun at occupied vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police have charged a 45-year-old Cumberland County man with assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly fired several rounds from a BB gun into an occupied vehicle parked on the 100 block of West North Street.

Floyd Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle in the incident, which occurred around 3:51 p.m. on Oct. 3, police say.

Robinson allegedly drove by the vehicle and fired several rounds into it, according to police. He was found in an apartment less than a block from where the incident occurred, and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment, police say.