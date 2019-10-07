× Carlisle man accused of stealing side mirror from SUV parked in Salvation Army lot

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police have charged a 59-year-old Cumberland Valley man with theft by unlawful taking after the investigation of a stolen rearview mirror of a vehicle parked in a lot at the Salvation Army store on East Chapel Avenue last month.

Michael Puthe was identified as a suspect after staff members at Salvation Army notified them that the alleged theft was captured on surveillance video, police say. The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Police say Puthe removed the passenger side mirror from a white 2016 Ford Escape SUV that was parked in the lot. The value of the mirror is estimated at $125, police say.

Puthe allegedly admitted to committing the theft when questioned, according to police.

A summons will be mailed to him, police say.