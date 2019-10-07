× Citing lack of players due to injury, Millersburg will forfeit Friday’s football game vs. Susquenita

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Due to an abundance of injuries sustained over the course of the season, including a handful in last Friday’s 35-13 loss to Tri-Valley, Millersburg’s football team will forfeit its game against Susquenita Friday night, the school district announced Monday in a Facebook post.

“The administration finalized this decision through communications with our coaching staff, board of school directors, and the PIAA,” the Facebook post reads. “We are unable to safely field a football team for this week’s game against Susquenita.

” We will continue to evaluate the status of our players’ health each week to decide if we can safely compete in our remaining football games for the remainder of this season.”

The Indians, who compete in the Tri-Valley League, are 2-5 through seven games and have lost three straight.

After Friday’s forfeit, their next scheduled game is against Juniata on Oct. 18.