Dan + Shay's first-ever arena tour to make stop in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — For a second straight year, country music duo Dan + Shay will be performing in Hershey. But it won’t be at Hersheypark Stadium.

The duo, consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will make a stop at the Giant Center on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in their first-ever arena tour.

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour is the duo’s first headlining arena tour. In August, Smyers and Mooney played at Hersheypark Stadium as part of Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.

Dan + Shay’s touring announcement comes just days after unveiling “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Along with the newest single, expect to hear a trio of other songs that have topped the charts: “Tequila” (which led to Dan + Shay’s GRAMMY award), “Speechless” and “All To Myself.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.danandshay.com.