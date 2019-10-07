× Dover Township woman accused of pointing handgun at boyfriend

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Dover Township man with simple assault for allegedly pointing a handgun at her boyfriend.

The incident occurred Sunday at a home on Old Carlisle Road.

Police say they were called to the residence around 5:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance involving Justin Shaffer and his girlfriend, Daniell Price. Shaffer reported that Price was in possession of a handgun and had pointed it at him.

When police arrived at the home, they found Shaffer hiding in the detached garage with his four children and one of their friends, charging documents says. An officer observed Shaffer shaking when he opened the garage door; the man then told police that Price, 37, was still inside with the gun.

Shaffer advised that him and Price were arguing when she packed a bag of clothes and began walking out of the residence. Charging documents say Price turned around and came back inside, and grabbed Shaffer’s gun from the laundry closet by the kitchen.

Price then allegedly pointed the gun at Shaffer as she was attempting to remove it from the holster. As a result, Shaffer grabbed the kids and their friend and fled into the garage. The officer also spoke with Shaffer’s son, who said he saw Price holding and pointing the gun toward Shaffer. He added that he didn’t hear Price making any threats to shoot Shaffer or anyone else.

After speaking with Shaffer and his son, an officer entered the home and found Price in the kitchen. Charging documents say she raised her arms and advised she was not armed.

Price was then taken into custody, where she said the gun was in the laundry room closet. Police located the weapon, which had no magazine nor bullets inside the chamber.

Price stated that Shaffer was going to shoot her and her dogs so she got it before he could.

She now faces a charge of simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 18.