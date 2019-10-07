× Fast Lane: Largest payout in Williams Grove history for National Open

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – The 57th National Open at Williams Grove is one for the record books. Brent Marks of Myerstown won $65,000 when he took the checkered flag late Saturday Night, the largest payout in track history. Marks drives in the World of Outlaws circuit and was thrilled to get the victory so close to home. FOX43’s Lyndsay Barna was at the Grove on Friday and Saturday Nights for in-depth coverage in our Sunday Sports Frenzy Fast Lane: