Fast Lane: Largest payout in Williams Grove history for National Open

Posted 12:28 AM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33AM, October 7, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – The 57th National Open at Williams Grove is one for the record books.  Brent Marks of Myerstown won $65,000 when he took the checkered flag late Saturday Night, the largest payout in track history.   Marks drives in the World of Outlaws circuit and was thrilled to get the victory so close to home.   FOX43’s Lyndsay Barna was at the Grove on Friday and Saturday Nights for in-depth coverage in our Sunday Sports Frenzy Fast Lane:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.