Felony charges for accused TJ Maxx shoplifter

CARLISLE, PA — A man accused of stealing $58.95 worth of merchandise from a TJ Maxx will face felony charges, That’s because police say John Dee Smith, Jr. is a repeat offender. Carlisle Police were called to 100 Noble Blvd around 6:30 p.m. on October 1.

Officers met with loss prevention and store management, who told them Smith had been observed concealing 5 items totaling $58.95 and then leaving the store without paying for any of the items. Smith was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. As Smith has several prior retail theft convictions, the charge for this event in graded as a Felony. Smith will be scheduled for a preliminary hearing at MDJ Birbeck’s office at a later date.