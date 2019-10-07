× Harlem Globetrotters will return to Hershey in March 2020

HERSHEY — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Giant Center next March, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The world-famous basketball team will be back in Chocolate Town on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster, as well as at HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills.

The “Ambassadors of Goodwill” have dazzled and dunked their way into the hearts of over 148 million fans worldwide, performing in 124 countries and territories in their illustrious history.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.