Harrisburg native directs, “Along Came the Devil 2”

YORK COUNTY, Pa - The sequel to Along Came the Devil will be released in theaters, video-on-demand and Digital HD on October 11.

In Along Came the Devil 2, Jordan returns home after receiving an unsettling voicemail. She looks for answers, only to find her estranged father and even more questions. A demonic force has attached itself to the town and no one is safe. The only one who seems to know anything is the town's Reverend.

Harrisburg Native, Jason Devan, directed both Along Came the Devil films. He also co-produced and wrote the series with his wife, Heather.

Heather stars in Along Came the Devil 2 as the character, Sarah.

The film also stars Academy Award nominated actor, Bruce Davison and Laura Slade Wiggins, who is known from the show "Shameless."

The husband and wife team stopped by FOX43 Morning News to talk about the film and share a clip.

