× Harrisburg Police seek witnesses to shooting at Bridges Social Club

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred at the Bridges Social Club early Sunday morning.

According to Harrisburg Police, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. No one was injured, police say.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information relevant to the incident is encouraged to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.