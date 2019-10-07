Heavy rain this afternoon, cooling down with more showers in the forecast

HEAVY RAIN INTO THE EVENING: After off-and-on showers throughout the early afternoon, the cold front gets its act together and begins pushing into the area. Showers become stronger and more widespread with a few rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is to be expected for the majority of Central Pennsylvania between 3-8PM with showers lingering into the overnight. Afternoon temperatures will be widely varied today, with upper-50s and low-60s in the northwest, mid-60s as you push into the heart of the area, and low-to-mid 70s from Harrisburg and into York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Once the front passes, temperatures rapidly drop into the upper-50s for everyone by evening. More rain tomorrow morning will be spotty to start Tuesday. Rain totals of more than an inch will be common for a good majority of the area, with the lighter totals of around 0.5″ for the southeastern spots.

COOLER, KEEPING SOME CLOUDS: We start with a wind shift for Tuesday, out of the northeast, that will help keep some cloud cover around for Tuesday. The spotty showers end in the early-to-mid morning as the cold front lingers to the south. A few peaks of sunshine make their way in, especially in the northern counties. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies dominate the day. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-60s after morning lows in the low-50s.

STAYING COOL, ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE: Wednesday brings the chance for a few showers, especially in our southeastern spots. A lot of cloud cover sticks around once again with a bit more sunshine north and west. Afternoon temperatures, still, make it to the mid-60s. Temperatures struggle to the low-60s Thursday, even with a bit of sunshine and a stray shower or two. We dry out, though, heading into the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann