Heavy rain this afternoon, cooling down with more showers in the forecast

Posted 10:37 AM, October 7, 2019, by

 

Showers and storms intensify this afternoon.

A widespread 0.5″-1.5″ of rain area-wide.

HEAVY RAIN INTO THE EVENING: After off-and-on showers throughout the early afternoon, the cold front gets its act together and begins pushing into the area. Showers become stronger and more widespread with a few rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is to be expected for the majority of Central Pennsylvania between 3-8PM with showers lingering into the overnight. Afternoon temperatures will be widely varied today, with upper-50s and low-60s in the northwest, mid-60s as you push into the heart of the area, and low-to-mid 70s from Harrisburg and into York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Once the front passes, temperatures rapidly drop into the upper-50s for everyone by evening. More rain tomorrow morning will be spotty to start Tuesday. Rain totals of more than an inch will be common for a good majority of the area, with the lighter totals of around 0.5″ for the southeastern spots.

A lot of cloud cover sticks around Tuesday.

COOLER, KEEPING SOME CLOUDS: We start with a wind shift for Tuesday, out of the northeast, that will help keep some cloud cover around for Tuesday. The spotty showers end in the early-to-mid morning as the cold front lingers to the south. A few peaks of sunshine make their way in, especially in the northern counties. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies dominate the day. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-60s after morning lows in the low-50s.

The warmest air of the week is here Monday, with much cooler temps the rest of the week.

STAYING COOL, ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE: Wednesday brings the chance for a few showers, especially in our southeastern spots. A lot of cloud cover sticks around once again with a bit more sunshine north and west. Afternoon temperatures, still, make it to the mid-60s. Temperatures struggle to the low-60s Thursday, even with a bit of sunshine and a stray shower or two. We dry out, though, heading into the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.