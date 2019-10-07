× Lancaster County man will serve at least 10 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse of pre-teen girl

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 71-year-old Manheim Township man will serve at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a pre-teen girl between 2013 and 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Irwin, pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including nine felonies, prosecutors say.

Irwin spoke in court, but did not apologize to the victim, who he abused over a five-year span at a home on Ashley Court, according to prosecutors. The abuse was reported to Manheim Township Police in March, which prompted an investigation that resulted in the criminal charges against Irwin, prosecutors say.

Irwin spoke for several minutes in court, but did not mention the crimes or indicate he was remorseful, according to prosecutors.