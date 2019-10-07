Lancaster man faces felony DUI charge after incident in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lititz Borough Police have charged a 40-year-old Lancaster man with driving under the influence of drugs and other offenses after a traffic stop last month.

Shane Douglas Kenney is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful activities related to the Sept. 24 incident, which occurred at 3:12 a.m. on the 700 block of S. Broad St., police say.

An officer observed an equipment violation and unsafe driving prior to initiating a traffic stop on Kenney, according to police. Once he was pulled over, police determined he was under the influence of drugs and took him into custody, police say.

A search of Kenney’s vehicle produced the prescription medication Gabapentin in Kenney’s vehicle, and a drug recognition expert at the Lititz Borough Police Station determined he was under the influence of a drug or combination of drugs, according to police.

Kenney allegedly refused a blood test.

Police say it was Kenney’s third DUI-related offense in the last 10 years, making the most recent incident a felony.

Kenney was released on $15,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.

