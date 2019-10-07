Lititz man charged with two counts of DUI after Sept. 20 traffic stop

Posted 10:31 AM, October 7, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 53-year-old Lititz man has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a Sept. 20 incident on the 700 block of Rothsville Road, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Kirk Allen Longenecker was pulled over at about 11:58 p.m. after an officer observed him driving unsafely, police say. During the stop, Longenecker showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody, according to police.

A breathalyzer test administered to Longenecker revealed a blood alcohol content of .174 percent, police say.

He was released from custody and will be issued a summons to appear in court on the charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.