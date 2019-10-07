× Lititz man charged with two counts of DUI after Sept. 20 traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 53-year-old Lititz man has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a Sept. 20 incident on the 700 block of Rothsville Road, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Kirk Allen Longenecker was pulled over at about 11:58 p.m. after an officer observed him driving unsafely, police say. During the stop, Longenecker showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody, according to police.

A breathalyzer test administered to Longenecker revealed a blood alcohol content of .174 percent, police say.

He was released from custody and will be issued a summons to appear in court on the charges.