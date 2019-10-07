× Man accused of punching woman in face in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Newberry Township man has been charged with simple assault and harassment for allegedly punching a woman in the face.

The incident occurred Monday morning; police were called to the residence, on Stevens Road, at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a call from 57-year-old Anthony Updegraff advising that a woman had a facial injury and she is blaming him for beating her up.

Police arrived on scene and spoke with Updegraff who was outside — the victim was also seen standing on the front porch with what appeared to be a cloth against the right side of her face, charging documents say.

Updegraff, who police say had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, told the officer that he and the victim arrived at the residence after a pool tournament, adding that the woman “probably fell due to being intoxicated.”

Police then spoke with the victim, who was now inside the home. She had swollen areas around her right eye and cheek, which also had a small laceration, according to charging documents. Police say there was visible dried blood on her shirt under her chin and the woman advised she did not require medical attention.

The victim told police that Updegraff punched her while they were outside of the home.

Updegraff now faces charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 21.